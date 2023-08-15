Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Raises Holdings in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,261 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 2,153 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned about 0.06% of Worthington Industries worth $1,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Worthington Industries by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,642 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd increased its position in Worthington Industries by 1,470.4% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its position in Worthington Industries by 224.3% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,787 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,236 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $120,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 268,000.0% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 2,681 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. 45.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Worthington Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Worthington Industries from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 30th. StockNews.com began coverage on Worthington Industries in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Worthington Industries

In related news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 7,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total transaction of $543,757.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,012,376.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Worthington Industries news, SVP Catherine M. Lyttle sold 7,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.83, for a total value of $543,757.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 58,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,012,376.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of Worthington Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.66, for a total value of $74,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,916,891.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 86,311 shares of company stock worth $6,106,132 in the last ninety days. 39.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Worthington Industries Price Performance

Shares of NYSE WOR opened at $71.97 on Tuesday. Worthington Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.01 and a fifty-two week high of $75.42. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $67.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.89 and a beta of 1.29.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.84. Worthington Industries had a return on equity of 16.96% and a net margin of 5.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.58 EPS. Worthington Industries’s quarterly revenue was down 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Worthington Industries, Inc. will post 5.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Worthington Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. This is an increase from Worthington Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Worthington Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 23.94%.

Worthington Industries Profile

(Free Report)

Worthington Industries, Inc, an industrial manufacturing company, focuses on value-added steel processing, manufactured consumer, building, and sustainable mobility products in North America and internationally. It operates through Steel Processing, Consumer Products, Building Products, and Sustainable Energy Solutions segments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Worthington Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worthington Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.