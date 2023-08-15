Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 6,782 Shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT – Free Report) by 20.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,533 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,782 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $2,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Alliant Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Alliant Energy during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. 76.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alliant Energy Stock Down 1.4 %

Alliant Energy stock opened at $51.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $47.19 and a 12-month high of $64.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day moving average is $53.25. The company has a market capitalization of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.51, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.55.

Alliant Energy Announces Dividend

Alliant Energy ( NASDAQ:LNT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.05. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 15.73% and a return on equity of 10.63%. The company had revenue of $912.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $956.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. Alliant Energy’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 31st will be given a dividend of $0.4525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $1.81 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Alliant Energy’s payout ratio is presently 69.08%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Guggenheim decreased their price target on shares of Alliant Energy from $52.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a report on Friday, June 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.50 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Monday, June 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

