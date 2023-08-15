Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Purchases 19,449 Shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report) by 22.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,891 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 19,449 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,199,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,445,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,293,000 after purchasing an additional 675,496 shares during the period. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC raised its holdings in shares of Liberty Global by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 9,025,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,941,000 after purchasing an additional 730,212 shares during the period. MFN Partners Management LP grew its stake in Liberty Global by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. MFN Partners Management LP now owns 6,706,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,764,000 after buying an additional 500,000 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Liberty Global by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,670,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,918,000 after buying an additional 79,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd purchased a new position in Liberty Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $102,933,000. Institutional investors own 50.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Insider Transactions at Liberty Global

In other news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.41, for a total value of $870,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $905,546.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.86% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on LBTYK. Pivotal Research reduced their price objective on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 28th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Liberty Global

Liberty Global Price Performance

Liberty Global stock opened at $19.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.50. Liberty Global plc has a 52 week low of $16.16 and a 52 week high of $23.56.

Liberty Global Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; internet services; security solutions, such as anti-virus, anti-spyware, firewall, and spam protection; smart home services; online storage solutions; web spaces; and Connect Box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBTYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.