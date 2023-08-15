Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $2.02 Million Stock Holdings in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in shares of NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 58,964 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,977 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in NRG Energy were worth $2,022,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in shares of NRG Energy by 233.3% during the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of NRG Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.27% of the company’s stock.

Get NRG Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on NRG. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NRG Energy in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.00.

NRG Energy Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $37.00 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00. NRG Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.25 and a 12 month high of $45.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($1.22). NRG Energy had a negative net margin of 6.75% and a positive return on equity of 25.82%. The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 31st. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.08%. NRG Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -17.08%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for NRG Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NRG Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.