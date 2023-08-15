Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $1.77 Million Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 17.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,172 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $1,767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of UTHR. Machina Capital S.A.S. acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at $48,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 198.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 224 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in United Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in United Therapeutics by 49.6% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 196 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 95.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTHR opened at $233.26 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $230.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $230.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 8.40 and a current ratio of 8.68. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $201.65 and a twelve month high of $283.09. The firm has a market cap of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 0.61.

United Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:UTHR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.57 by $0.67. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 41.29% and a return on equity of 17.52%. The firm had revenue of $596.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $524.18 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 18.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,925,398.13. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.25, for a total transaction of $1,417,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,646,513.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.87, for a total transaction of $609,675.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,599 shares in the company, valued at $8,925,398.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,500 shares of company stock valued at $7,227,075 in the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on UTHR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $256.00 to $268.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $316.00 to $318.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $305.00 to $307.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $296.44.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

