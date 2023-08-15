Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Grows Position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) by 13.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,562 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Domino’s Pizza were worth $2,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Emfo LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.9% in the first quarter. Emfo LLC now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 48.8% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 7.5% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,060 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 10.0% in the first quarter. Steel Peak Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,200 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Domino’s Pizza in the first quarter worth about $23,014,000. 90.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 382 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $152,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,733,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DPZ opened at $397.76 on Tuesday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 1 year low of $285.84 and a 1 year high of $417.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $357.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $334.73.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 24th. The restaurant operator reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.06 by $0.02. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 11.24% and a net margin of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 13.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be given a dividend of $1.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $4.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.58%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on DPZ. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $350.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $400.00 to $465.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $425.00 to $440.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $335.00 to $355.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, TD Cowen restated a “market perform” rating and set a $420.00 price objective on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Domino’s Pizza currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $392.28.

About Domino’s Pizza

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

