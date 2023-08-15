Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Stock Holdings in Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank decreased its holdings in shares of Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO – Free Report) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 385 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Southern Copper were worth $1,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 200.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,179,899 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $208,201,000 after purchasing an additional 2,789,376 shares in the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 761.9% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 2,756,533 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $210,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,436,727 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 134.8% in the 1st quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,702,309 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $206,051,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,189 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Copper by 43.3% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,763,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $209,759,000 after purchasing an additional 835,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Southern Copper by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,022,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $532,978,000 after acquiring an additional 680,165 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Copper alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SCCO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Southern Copper from $53.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Southern Copper from $55.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Southern Copper in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Southern Copper from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Southern Copper from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $65.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.86.

Southern Copper Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SCCO opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. Southern Copper Co. has a twelve month low of $42.42 and a twelve month high of $87.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.77. The stock has a market cap of $63.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.69, a P/E/G ratio of 19.82 and a beta of 1.26.

Southern Copper Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 9th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 8th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.90%. This is a boost from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Southern Copper’s payout ratio is currently 111.11%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Southern Copper

In other news, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.11, for a total value of $43,555.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $471,613.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Southern Copper Company Profile

(Free Report)

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc, copper, molybdenum, silver, gold, and lead.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Copper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Copper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.