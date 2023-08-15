Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Decreases Holdings in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank reduced its position in FuelCell Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCEL – Free Report) by 2.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 781,490 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 20,545 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank owned 0.19% of FuelCell Energy worth $2,227,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. West Michigan Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the first quarter worth $28,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of FuelCell Energy during the first quarter worth $36,000. 46.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of FCEL opened at $1.88 on Tuesday. FuelCell Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.77 and a fifty-two week high of $5.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $2.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.58. The company has a market cap of $764.71 million, a P/E ratio of -5.70 and a beta of 3.60. The company has a quick ratio of 5.83, a current ratio of 7.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

FuelCell Energy ( NASDAQ:FCEL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 8th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.01). FuelCell Energy had a negative return on equity of 18.42% and a negative net margin of 79.13%. The business had revenue of $38.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. FuelCell Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 134.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that FuelCell Energy, Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $3.00 to $2.50 in a report on Friday, June 9th. B. Riley cut their price objective on shares of FuelCell Energy from $4.00 to $2.50 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th.

FuelCell Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells stationary fuel cell energy platforms that decarbonize power and produce hydrogen. It offers SureSource 1500, a 1.4-megawatt (MW) platform; SureSource 3000, a 2.8 MW platform; SureSource 4000, a 3.7 MW platform; SureSource 250, a 250- kilowatt (kW) platform; SureSource 400, a 400-kW platform; and SureSource Hydrogen, a 2.3 MW platform that is designed to produce up to 1,200 kilograms of hydrogen per day for multi-megawatt utility, microgrid, and distributed hydrogen applications, as well as on-site heat and chilling applications.

