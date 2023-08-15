Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 679 Shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,536 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Five Below were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Five Below in the 4th quarter valued at $99,794,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 21.4% during the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,676,533 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $423,883,000 after buying an additional 471,349 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Five Below by 37.2% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,058,383 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $187,196,000 after buying an additional 286,839 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Five Below during the 4th quarter worth $50,684,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Five Below by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,730,378 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $482,922,000 after buying an additional 259,012 shares during the last quarter.

Get Five Below alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FIVE. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Five Below from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Five Below from $238.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Five Below from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Five Below presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.59.

Five Below Stock Up 1.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $196.31 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $10.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.16, a PEG ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.21. Five Below, Inc. has a 52 week low of $123.55 and a 52 week high of $220.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $196.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $197.94.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. Five Below had a net margin of 8.42% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

Five Below Profile

(Free Report)

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.