Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Buys 1,008 Shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Vistra were worth $1,615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Mitchell Capital Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 40.2% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 184,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after buying an additional 52,900 shares during the period. Bailard Inc. lifted its holdings in Vistra by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 10,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 985 shares during the period. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Penn Mutual Asset Management LLC now owns 12,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in Vistra by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 171,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,122,000 after buying an additional 1,220 shares during the period. Finally, Cowa LLC lifted its holdings in Vistra by 631.2% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 93,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 80,395 shares during the period. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trading Up 0.6 %

NYSE VST opened at $30.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. Vistra Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.76 and a twelve month high of $30.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $26.82 and its 200 day moving average is $24.86.

Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 20th will be given a dividend of $0.206 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 19th. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.72%. Vistra’s payout ratio is currently 22.40%.

In other news, Director Julie A. Lagacy purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $24.84 per share, for a total transaction of $248,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,923 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,367.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Vistra from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Vistra from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Vistra from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, July 3rd.

Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

