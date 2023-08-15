Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Acquires 508 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,644 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 508 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Service Co. International were worth $1,626,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Service Co. International by 96.1% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Service Co. International during the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Institutional investors own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

Service Co. International Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCI stock opened at $62.77 on Tuesday. Service Co. International has a 12 month low of $56.85 and a 12 month high of $74.66. The stock has a market cap of $9.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.13.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. Service Co. International had a net margin of 12.11% and a return on equity of 31.72%. The business had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $986.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Service Co. International will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio is 34.40%.

Insider Transactions at Service Co. International

In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $65,310.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,854,931.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas L. Ryan sold 47,310 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total transaction of $3,092,654.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 962,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $62,912,676.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 110,760 shares of company stock valued at $7,250,938 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SCI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Service Co. International in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Service Co. International from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 4th.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

