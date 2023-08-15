Xponential Fitness (NYSE:XPOF) Shares Gap Up After Insider Buying Activity

Xponential Fitness, Inc. (NYSE:XPOF – Get Free Report) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $21.19, but opened at $22.75. Xponential Fitness shares last traded at $21.98, with a volume of 37,702 shares.

Specifically, Director Mark Grabowski bought 4,640 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $99,249.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $323,245.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Anthony Geisler sold 13,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.08, for a total value of $341,765.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 334,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,385,949.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Grabowski purchased 4,640 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $21.39 per share, with a total value of $99,249.60. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 15,112 shares in the company, valued at $323,245.68. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 97,348 shares of company stock valued at $2,219,514. 47.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on XPOF shares. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Xponential Fitness from $42.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $39.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. TheStreet cut Xponential Fitness from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Xponential Fitness in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on Xponential Fitness from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Xponential Fitness currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

Xponential Fitness Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.62 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.07.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Xponential Fitness

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 133.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Xponential Fitness in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 50.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 681 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Xponential Fitness by 139.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.87% of the company’s stock.

Xponential Fitness Company Profile

Xponential Fitness, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a boutique fitness franchisor in North America. It offers pilates, indoor cycling, barre, stretching, rowing, dancing, boxing, running, functional training, and yoga services under the Club Pilates, Pure Barre, CycleBar, StretchLab, Row House, YogaSix, Rumble, AKT, Stride, and BFT brands.

