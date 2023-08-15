Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Trading Down 7.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) were down 7.8% during mid-day trading on Monday after Piper Sandler lowered their price target on the stock from $17.00 to $13.00. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Wolverine World Wide traded as low as $8.12 and last traded at $8.12. Approximately 138,948 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 88% from the average daily volume of 1,153,961 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.81.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $13.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $10.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $18.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Williams Trading downgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.00.

In other Wolverine World Wide news, Director Brenda J. Lauderback sold 3,050 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.68, for a total value of $41,724.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 32,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $442,479.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 4.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WWW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 78.1% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 63,887 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,441,000 after purchasing an additional 28,010 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 70,841 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,599,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 29,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $656,000 after purchasing an additional 7,705 shares during the period. 95.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.26 and its 200 day moving average is $14.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.68 million, a PE ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a positive return on equity of 11.70%. The firm had revenue of $589.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $582.97 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 2nd will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 29th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.17%.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. It operates through Active Group, Work Group, Lifestyle Group segments. The company offers casual footwear and apparel; performance outdoor and athletic footwear and apparel; kids' footwear; industrial work boots and apparel; and uniform shoes and boots.

