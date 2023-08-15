Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Stock Price Up 3.9% After Analyst Upgrade

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 3.9% during trading on Monday after TD Cowen raised their price target on the stock from $40.00 to $41.00. TD Cowen currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Vertiv traded as high as $34.86 and last traded at $34.81. 2,490,241 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 47% from the average session volume of 4,666,030 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.51.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Citigroup raised their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Vertiv from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $20.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $29.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.00.

In other Vertiv news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at $343,148,546.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, Director Doherty Philip O’ sold 236,132 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total value of $4,736,807.92. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,106,109 shares in the company, valued at $343,148,546.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Stephen Liang bought 35,001 shares of Vertiv stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $21.18 per share, with a total value of $741,321.18. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,241,140.52. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,496,348 shares of company stock worth $842,690,097 over the last ninety days. 5.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in VRT. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertiv during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 986.4% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 1,963 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 648.5% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new position in shares of Vertiv during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.40% of the company’s stock.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The firm has a market cap of $13.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.54 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.86.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. Vertiv had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 31.02%. Vertiv’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Vertiv Holdings Co will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

