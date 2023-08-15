Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX) Stock Price Down 5.5% on Analyst Downgrade

Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report)’s stock price dropped 5.5% on Monday after Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on the stock from $63.00 to $62.00. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Ventyx Biosciences traded as low as $30.92 and last traded at $31.56. Approximately 424,196 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average daily volume of 770,524 shares. The stock had previously closed at $33.40.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on VTYX. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Ventyx Biosciences from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday. 500.com restated a “reiterates” rating on shares of Ventyx Biosciences in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Ventyx Biosciences from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ventyx Biosciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.22.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VTYX. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 152.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares during the period. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Ventyx Biosciences in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 93.2% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Ventyx Biosciences by 27.6% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the last quarter.
The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a PE ratio of -11.48 and a beta of -0.40.
Ventyx Biosciences (NASDAQ:VTYX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by ($0.20). During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.39) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Ventyx Biosciences, Inc. will post -2.8 earnings per share for the current year.
Ventyx Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops small molecule product candidates to address a range of inflammatory diseases. Its lead clinical product candidate is VTX958, a selective allosteric tyrosine kinase type 2 inhibitor for psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and Crohn's disease.
