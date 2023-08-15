Universal Logistics (NASDAQ:ULH) Trading Down 5.7% on Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULH – Get Free Report) fell 5.7% on Monday after Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on the stock from $36.00 to $35.00. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a hold rating on the stock. Universal Logistics traded as low as $30.34 and last traded at $30.39. 5,190 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 91% from the average session volume of 56,618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.24.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Universal Logistics in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Universal Logistics alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Universal Logistics

Insider Activity at Universal Logistics

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Universal Logistics

In related news, Director Matthew T. Moroun acquired 14,303,973 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.62 per share, for a total transaction of $352,163,815.26. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,866,015 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $292,141,289.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 73.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ULH. State of Wyoming grew its position in shares of Universal Logistics by 23.8% during the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,063 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in Universal Logistics by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,850 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 2,985 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in Universal Logistics in the 2nd quarter worth $227,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Universal Logistics by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 511,543 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $14,738,000 after purchasing an additional 11,921 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC raised its position in Universal Logistics by 35.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 11,606 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,053 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.65% of the company’s stock.

Universal Logistics Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $796.85 million, a PE ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.27 and its 200 day moving average is $29.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Universal Logistics Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 4th will be given a $0.105 dividend. This represents a $0.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Universal Logistics’s payout ratio is 8.47%.

Universal Logistics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Universal Logistics Holdings, Inc provides transportation and logistics solutions in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Colombia. It offers truckload services, which include dry van, flatbed, heavy-haul, and refrigerated operations; domestic and international freight forwarding, and customs brokerage services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.