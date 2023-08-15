Truist Financial Corp Sells 1,286 Shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Truist Financial Corp decreased its stake in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors own 89.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 26th. StockNews.com cut shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hubbell presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $265.17.

Hubbell Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Hubbell stock opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. Hubbell Incorporated has a 52-week low of $204.01 and a 52-week high of $340.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $319.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.60.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s revenue was up 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hubbell Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. Hubbell’s payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 52,773 shares in the company, valued at $16,555,945.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total transaction of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,266,075.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hubbell Profile

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.