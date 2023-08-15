Truist Financial Corp Sells 11,008 Shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS)

Truist Financial Corp reduced its holdings in shares of Federal Signal Co. (NYSE:FSS – Free Report) by 13.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 69,388 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 11,008 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.11% of Federal Signal worth $3,762,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of FSS. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the first quarter valued at $52,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. CWM LLC increased its position in Federal Signal by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,386 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Federal Signal during the fourth quarter valued at $93,000. 91.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Federal Signal

In other news, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $34,044,693.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CAO Lauren B. Elting sold 14,541 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total value of $783,178.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $753,555.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Martin sold 17,745 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total value of $1,087,058.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 555,741 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,044,693.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. StockNews.com upgraded Federal Signal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 26th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Federal Signal from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, DA Davidson cut Federal Signal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $60.50.

Federal Signal Stock Performance

Shares of FSS opened at $60.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $62.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $56.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.60 and a beta of 1.10. Federal Signal Co. has a 52 week low of $37.13 and a 52 week high of $65.33.

Federal Signal (NYSE:FSS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The conglomerate reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $442.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.13 million. Federal Signal had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 8.56%. On average, analysts expect that Federal Signal Co. will post 2.42 EPS for the current year.

Federal Signal Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 17th. Federal Signal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Federal Signal Company Profile

Federal Signal Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of products and integrated solutions for municipal, governmental, industrial, and commercial customers. It operates through the Environmental Solutions Group and Safety and Security Systems Group segments. The Environment Solutions Group segment is involved in the manufacture and supply of street sweeper vehicles, sewer cleaners, vacuum loader trucks, hydro-excavation trucks, and water blasting equipment.

