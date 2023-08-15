Truist Financial Corp Reduces Stock Position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Truist Financial Corp trimmed its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 15,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,286 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $3,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in Hubbell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 57.2% during the first quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 4,827 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after purchasing an additional 1,756 shares during the last quarter. Pitcairn Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.8% during the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 5,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,266,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 1.7% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,612 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,745,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 13.5% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 2,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $525,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HUBB opened at $310.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.64 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $275.60. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1-year low of $204.01 and a 1-year high of $340.06.

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.44. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.81 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 30th. Hubbell’s payout ratio is 37.24%.

HUBB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Hubbell from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

In other news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total transaction of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alyssa R. Flynn sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.30, for a total value of $720,689.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,090,935.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,228 shares of company stock valued at $3,839,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

