Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS) Trading Up 4.9% After Dividend Announcement

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) was up 4.9% during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $18.30 and last traded at $18.27. Approximately 1,157,691 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 53% from the average daily volume of 2,487,748 shares. The stock had previously closed at $17.41.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be issued a $0.185 dividend. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -87.06%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TDS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Telephone and Data Systems from $16.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup raised Telephone and Data Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Telephone and Data Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.24 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $9.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.83.

Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.51%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TDS. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 777.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,115 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,760 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 157.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 89.8% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,100 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,940 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,528 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 593 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems by 115.1% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,418 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.81% of the company’s stock.

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

