Talbot Financial LLC Has $12.37 Million Stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Talbot Financial LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 79,820 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 2.3% of Talbot Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Talbot Financial LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1,044.4% during the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Institutional investors own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $1,994,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total value of $2,528,056.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 in the last ninety days. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Price Performance

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $165.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $161.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $150.11 and a 12 month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is 96.36%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, July 21st. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.80.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on JNJ

About Johnson & Johnson

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.