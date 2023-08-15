Super Micro Computer (NASDAQ:SMCI) Sees Strong Trading Volume Following Insider Buying Activity

Super Micro Computer, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMCI – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday following insider buying activity. 621,839 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 72% from the previous session’s volume of 2,257,384 shares.The stock last traded at $257.10 and had previously closed at $254.43.

Specifically, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Shiu Leung Chan purchased 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $265.57 per share, with a total value of $1,062,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 40,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,866,327.69. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles Liang sold 43,932 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.89, for a total value of $10,011,663.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,827 shares in the company, valued at approximately $416,355.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 61,409 shares of company stock worth $14,164,411. Insiders own 14.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SMCI. StockNews.com began coverage on Super Micro Computer in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $90.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Wedbush raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $65.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Super Micro Computer from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $375.00 price objective on shares of Super Micro Computer in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $287.50.

Super Micro Computer Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $14.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.53 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $274.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $172.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Super Micro Computer

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 3,333.3% during the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 103 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in Super Micro Computer by 114.4% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 223 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Super Micro Computer during the second quarter worth about $6,271,000. Institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

About Super Micro Computer

Super Micro Computer, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

Featured Stories

