Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) Trading Up 1.7% Following Strong Earnings

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB – Get Free Report) was up 1.7% on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $79.10 and last traded at $78.69. Approximately 29,383 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 702,002 shares. The stock had previously closed at $77.34.

The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $735.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $785.39 million. Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 2.52% and a net margin of 61.47%. Spectrum Brands’s revenue was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.54 earnings per share.

Get Spectrum Brands alerts:

Spectrum Brands Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 28th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is 3.77%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPB. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $69.00 to $80.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Spectrum Brands from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Spectrum Brands to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, June 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.29.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Spectrum Brands

Insider Activity at Spectrum Brands

In other news, CEO David M. Maura purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $72.13 per share, for a total transaction of $360,650.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 673,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,602,348.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spectrum Brands

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Spectrum Brands by 2.2% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,104,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,192,000 after purchasing an additional 87,333 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,458,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,782,000 after acquiring an additional 62,618 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,169,251 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,310,000 after acquiring an additional 252,286 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,805,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,540,000 after acquiring an additional 43,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Spectrum Brands by 194.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,514,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,369,000 after acquiring an additional 999,459 shares in the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Spectrum Brands Stock Up 1.7 %

The firm has a market capitalization of $3.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $76.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.91.

About Spectrum Brands

(Get Free Report)

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Home and Personal Care; Global Pet Care; and Home and Garden. The Home and Personal Care segment provides home appliances under the Black & Decker, Russell Hobbs, George Foreman, Toastmaster, Juiceman, Farberware, and Breadman brands; and personal care products under the Remington and LumaBella brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectrum Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectrum Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.