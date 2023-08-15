Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO) Sees Strong Trading Volume on Strong Earnings

Soho House & Co Inc. (NYSE:SHCO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. Approximately 63,725 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 68% from the previous session’s volume of 197,463 shares.The stock last traded at $7.23 and had previously closed at $7.03.

The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.11. Soho House & Co Inc. had a negative net margin of 11.46% and a negative return on equity of 1,654.69%. The business had revenue of $288.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.41) earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SHCO shares. HSBC dropped their price target on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. from $8.50 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Roth Mkm reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Soho House & Co Inc. in a research note on Monday.

In related news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 21,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total value of $127,443.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,612.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Soho House & Co Inc. news, CEO Andrew Carnie sold 21,860 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.83, for a total transaction of $127,443.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 716,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,174,612.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Caring bought 5,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.14 per share, for a total transaction of $38,556.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 368,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,633,403.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 109,191 shares of company stock valued at $611,965 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.09 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.74.

Soho House & Co Inc operates a global membership platform of physical and digital spaces that connects a group of members. These members use the platform to work, socialize, connect, create, and flourish all over the world. The company was formerly known as Membership Collective Group Inc and changed its name to Soho House & Co Inc in March 2023.

