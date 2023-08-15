Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Ball Co. (NYSE:BALL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,336 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 20,204,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,113,453,000 after purchasing an additional 2,878,786 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Ball by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,927,172 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,536,000 after purchasing an additional 262,165 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Ball by 17.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,979,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $408,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200,145 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Ball by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,663,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,165,000 after purchasing an additional 140,905 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Ball by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 3,980,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,574,000 after acquiring an additional 207,346 shares during the last quarter. 86.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho upped their price target on Ball from $58.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America cut Ball from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $65.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Citigroup upped their price target on Ball from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Ball from $59.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Ball from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.60.

Ball Trading Down 1.3 %

NYSE:BALL opened at $56.66 on Tuesday. Ball Co. has a twelve month low of $46.00 and a twelve month high of $62.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.33. The company has a market cap of $17.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.80.

Ball (NYSE:BALL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Ball had a return on equity of 21.43% and a net margin of 5.48%. The business’s revenue was down 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Ball Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ball Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. Ball’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

About Ball

Ball Corp. provides metal packaging for beverages, foods, and household products. It operates through the following business segments: Beverage Packaging North and Central America, Beverage Packaging South America, Beverage Packaging Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Aerospace. The Beverage Packaging North and Central America segment includes multi-year supply contracts to fillers of carbonated soft drinks, beer, energy drinks, and other beverages.

Featured Stories

