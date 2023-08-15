Sigma Planning Corp Makes New Investment in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY)

Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in ABB Ltd (NYSE:ABBNY – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Money Concepts Capital Corp bought a new position in ABB in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. SG3 Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ABB in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Larson Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in ABB in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in ABB during the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.02% of the company’s stock.

ABB Stock Up 0.2 %

ABBNY stock opened at $38.61 on Tuesday. ABB Ltd has a twelve month low of $24.27 and a twelve month high of $41.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.92 and its 200-day moving average is $36.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.66 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ABB ( NYSE:ABBNY Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 19th. The industrial products company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). ABB had a net margin of 10.99% and a return on equity of 26.90%. The company had revenue of $8.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.47 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that ABB Ltd will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ABB in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ABB presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.25.

About ABB

ABB Ltd manufactures and sells electrification, automation, robotics, and motion products for customers in utilities, industry and transport, and infrastructure in Switzerland and internationally. Its Electrification segment provides electric vehicle charging infrastructure, renewable power solutions, modular substation packages, distribution automation products, switchboards and panel boards, switchgears, UPS solutions, circuit breakers, measuring and sensing devices, control products, wiring accessories, enclosures and cabling systems, and intelligent home and building solutions.

