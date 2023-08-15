Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) Hits New 52-Week Low on Analyst Downgrade

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low on Monday after Truist Financial lowered their price target on the stock from $48.00 to $43.00. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the stock. Sealed Air traded as low as $37.06 and last traded at $37.23, with a volume of 708446 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $38.19.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America raised Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the company from $61.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. UBS Group lowered Sealed Air from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEE. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sealed Air by 177.1% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 251.7% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 742 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sealed Air during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in Sealed Air by 137.7% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 863 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.91% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.24. The business’s 50-day moving average is $41.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.61.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.04% and a return on equity of 154.56%. Sealed Air’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 8th. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 29.85%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

