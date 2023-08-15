Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Marathon Digital (MARA)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Marathon Digital (NASDAQ: MARA):

8/10/2023 – Marathon Digital had its price target raised by analysts at B. Riley from $8.00 to $11.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Marathon Digital had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock.

8/9/2023 – Marathon Digital had its price target lowered by analysts at Compass Point from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/7/2023 – Marathon Digital was downgraded by analysts at Chardan Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock.

7/20/2023 – Marathon Digital had its price target raised by analysts at Compass Point from $13.50 to $21.00.

Marathon Digital Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of MARA opened at $14.99 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 14.91 and a current ratio of 14.91. Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.11 and a 1 year high of $19.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a PE ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 5.04.

Institutional Trading of Marathon Digital

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Marathon Digital by 297.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,636,538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224,300 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Marathon Digital during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,033,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marathon Digital by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,705,238 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,124 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Marathon Digital by 10.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,668,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $114,255,000 after acquiring an additional 978,569 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Marathon Digital by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,181,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,880,000 after purchasing an additional 954,370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.51% of the company’s stock.

Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc operates as a digital asset technology company that mines digital assets with a focus on the blockchain ecosystem and the generation of digital assets in United States. The company was formerly known as Marathon Patent Group, Inc and changed its name to Marathon Digital Holdings, Inc in February 2021.

