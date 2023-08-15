Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes for Marinus Pharmaceuticals (MRNS)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: MRNS) recently:

8/11/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $21.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $24.00 to $20.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $9.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $14.00.

8/11/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at HC Wainwright. They now have a $27.00 price target on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $42.00 to $32.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

8/11/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals had its price target lowered by analysts at LADENBURG THALM/SH SH from $17.00 to $13.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

7/7/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

6/29/2023 – Marinus Pharmaceuticals was downgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNS opened at $6.61 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.21. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.46 and a twelve month high of $11.15. The company has a current ratio of 7.60, a quick ratio of 7.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $334.53 million, a PE ratio of -44.07 and a beta of 1.29.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by $0.15. Marinus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 113.01% and a negative return on equity of 139.10%. The firm had revenue of $6.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.14 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Marinus Pharmaceuticals news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CFO Steven Pfanstiel sold 2,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.54, for a total transaction of $26,616.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 49,338 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,684.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Scott Braunstein sold 6,413 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.55, for a total value of $61,244.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 160,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,535,563.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 13,757 shares of company stock worth $131,258. Corporate insiders own 4.86% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $30,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 1,887.9% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,210 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.37% of the company’s stock.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on development and commercialization of therapeutic products for patients suffering from rare genetic epilepsies and other seizure disorders. It offers ZTALMY (ganaxolone), an oral suspension for the treatment of seizures associated with cyclin-dependent kinase-like 5 deficiency disorder for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

