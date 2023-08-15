RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Shares Gap Up on Earnings Beat

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAPT – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $23.97, but opened at $24.57. RAPT Therapeutics shares last traded at $23.00, with a volume of 21,848 shares trading hands.

The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.12.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of RAPT Therapeutics from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On RAPT Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 46.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 953 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 683.2% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the second quarter worth $107,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new position in RAPT Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $122,000. Institutional investors own 97.38% of the company’s stock.

RAPT Therapeutics Price Performance

The firm has a market cap of $806.54 million, a PE ratio of -8.73 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.93.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. Its lead inflammation drug candidate is RPT193, a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

