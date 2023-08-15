Piper Sandler Raises YETI (NYSE:YETI) Price Target to $57.00

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Piper Sandler from $55.00 to $57.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on YETI. Raymond James boosted their price target on YETI from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. KeyCorp lowered YETI from a sector weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on YETI from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price target on YETI from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price target on YETI from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, YETI currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $50.86.

Get YETI alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on YETI

YETI Stock Up 0.1 %

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shares of YETI stock opened at $44.94 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.82. YETI has a 52-week low of $27.86 and a 52-week high of $49.01. The firm has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of 59.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 2.09.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its stake in YETI by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,320 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in YETI by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 37,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,508,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in YETI by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 9,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 4,189 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in YETI by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 25,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. 94.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

YETI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories. The company also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, mugs, tumblers, straw mugs and cups, bottles, jugs, and water bottles, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw and chug caps, lids, straw lids, color packs, tumbler handles, and jug mounts under the Rambler brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.