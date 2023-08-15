Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Sees Strong Trading Volume After Analyst Upgrade

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Monday after Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on the stock from $3.00 to $3.50. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. 2,012,045 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 52% from the previous session’s volume of 4,180,865 shares.The stock last traded at $2.48 and had previously closed at $2.65.

PGY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Benchmark raised their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $2.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. B. Riley began coverage on Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Pagaya Technologies from $1.50 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.98.

Get Pagaya Technologies alerts:

Read Our Latest Research Report on Pagaya Technologies

Institutional Trading of Pagaya Technologies

Pagaya Technologies Trading Down 9.4 %

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PGY. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $301,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $103,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $329,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $66,000. 54.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.28 and a beta of 7.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 3.77 and a current ratio of 3.77. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.29.

Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 11.21% and a negative net margin of 26.78%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pagaya Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pagaya Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.