OUTFRONT Media (NYSE:OUT) Hits New 1-Year Low Following Analyst Downgrade

OUTFRONT Media Inc. (NYSE:OUT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Monday after Citigroup lowered their price target on the stock from $21.00 to $18.00. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock. OUTFRONT Media traded as low as $11.27 and last traded at $11.29, with a volume of 105747 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.63.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on OUT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded OUTFRONT Media from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $20.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Barrington Research dropped their target price on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $24.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com lowered shares of OUTFRONT Media from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of OUTFRONT Media from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer cut OUTFRONT Media from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, OUTFRONT Media currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 92,766 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in OUTFRONT Media by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 71,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,187,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares during the period. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 86.6% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 801 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 22,644 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 823 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OUTFRONT Media by 116.7% during the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $1.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.93.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.68%. OUTFRONT Media’s dividend payout ratio is -47.24%.

OUTFRONT leverages the power of technology, location and creativity to connect brands with consumers outside of their homes through one of the largest and most diverse sets of billboard, transit, and mobile assets in North America. Through its technology platform, OUTFRONT will fundamentally change the ways advertisers engage audiences on-the-go.

