Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Shares Gap Down on Insider Selling

Nikola Co. (NASDAQ:NKLA – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock had previously closed at $1.95, but opened at $1.60. Nikola shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 19,072,484 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $341,992.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Michael Lohscheller sold 68,985 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total value of $135,210.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 780,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,529,190.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anastasiya Pasterick sold 15,726 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.96, for a total transaction of $30,822.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 174,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $341,992.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 88,428 shares of company stock valued at $173,319. 10.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on NKLA shares. TD Cowen cut shares of Nikola from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Nikola from $1.00 to $3.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nikola currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.50.

Nikola Trading Down 6.7 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.73 and a 200 day moving average of $1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Nikola

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in NKLA. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Nikola by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 769,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 120,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its position in Nikola by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,366,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,219,000 after purchasing an additional 288,165 shares during the period. Seaview Investment Managers LLC boosted its position in Nikola by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Seaview Investment Managers LLC now owns 46,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 12,134 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. boosted its position in Nikola by 144.2% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 38,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 22,989 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Nikola by 39.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,995,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,625,000 after acquiring an additional 848,772 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

About Nikola



Nikola Corporation operates as a technology innovator and integrator that develops energy and transportation solutions. It operates through two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles (BEV) and hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles (FCEV) to the trucking sector.

