Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX) Shares Acquired by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Free Report) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,089 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $2,033,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $111,786,000. Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,508,000. Eagle Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,440,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 46.6% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 840,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,370,000 after buying an additional 267,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 45.6% during the 4th quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 691,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,581,000 after buying an additional 216,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Citigroup decreased their target price on Neurocrine Biosciences from $127.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. SVB Leerink upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, SVB Securities upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $125.00 in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $126.59.

Shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $129.29. The company has a market cap of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 61.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $97.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $99.16.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

