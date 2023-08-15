National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG) Stock Holdings Boosted by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of National Fuel Gas (NYSE:NFG – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,437 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in National Fuel Gas were worth $429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of NFG. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 47,532 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,127 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after acquiring an additional 5,424 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 12.3% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,176 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after acquiring an additional 1,658 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 33,513 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 3,282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of National Fuel Gas by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 54,988 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,885,000 after acquiring an additional 7,259 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.76% of the company’s stock.

Get National Fuel Gas alerts:

National Fuel Gas Price Performance

NFG opened at $54.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. National Fuel Gas has a 12-month low of $48.89 and a 12-month high of $74.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $52.00 and a 200-day moving average of $54.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.93, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.67.

National Fuel Gas Increases Dividend

National Fuel Gas ( NYSE:NFG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 2nd. The oil and gas producer reported $1.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.11. National Fuel Gas had a return on equity of 19.71% and a net margin of 25.06%. The business had revenue of $428.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $480.10 million. Equities analysts forecast that National Fuel Gas will post 5.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.495 per share. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. This is a positive change from National Fuel Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 29th. National Fuel Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.57%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on NFG. StockNews.com began coverage on National Fuel Gas in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Argus reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $76.00 to $58.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on National Fuel Gas from $60.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 24th.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on NFG

National Fuel Gas Company Profile

(Free Report)

National Fuel Gas Company operates as a diversified energy company. It operates through four segments: Exploration and Production, Pipeline and Storage, Gathering, and Utility. The Exploration and Production segment explores for, develops, and produces natural gas and oil in California and in the Appalachian region of the United States.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for National Fuel Gas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Fuel Gas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.