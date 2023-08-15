Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $175.00 and last traded at $144.01, with a volume of 3127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.10.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $3.52 dividend. This represents a $14.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.

Monarch Cement Stock Up 12.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.11.

About Monarch Cement

Monarch Cement ( OTCMKTS:MCEM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The construction company reported $2.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $46.40 million for the quarter. Monarch Cement had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 17.23%.

The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.

