Monarch Cement (OTCMKTS:MCEM) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

The Monarch Cement Company (OTCMKTS:MCEM – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $175.00 and last traded at $144.01, with a volume of 3127 shares. The stock had previously closed at $128.10.
The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Friday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be issued a $3.52 dividend. This represents a $14.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th.
Monarch Cement Stock Up 12.4 %
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $118.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.11.
About Monarch Cement
The Monarch Cement Company manufactures and sells portland cement in the United States. The company also provides masonry cement, ready-mixed concrete, concrete products, and sundry building materials. It primarily serves contractors, ready-mixed concrete plants, concrete products plants, building materials dealers, and governmental agencies.
