Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Sets New 12-Month Low Following Insider Selling

Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week low on Monday following insider selling activity. The stock traded as low as $98.26 and last traded at $98.26, with a volume of 219689 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $101.49.

Specifically, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total value of $147,565.95. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,631,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 1,181 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.95, for a total transaction of $147,565.95. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,631,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $203,913,526.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total transaction of $1,664,850.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,037,209 shares in the company, valued at $226,109,826.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 354,002 shares of company stock worth $44,049,408 over the last 90 days. 15.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Get Moderna alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. UBS Group raised shares of Moderna from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $221.00 to $191.00 in a research report on Monday, June 26th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Friday, July 14th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $128.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on shares of Moderna from $275.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, August 4th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $136.28 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $156.07.

Moderna Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.16 and a current ratio of 3.39. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $119.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $137.24. The company has a market cap of $38.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported ($3.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($3.84) by $0.22. The company had revenue of $344.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $307.67 million. Moderna had a net margin of 11.33% and a return on equity of 6.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 92.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -3.83 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 39,515 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,069,000 after acquiring an additional 11,876 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group boosted its position in shares of Moderna by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares during the last quarter. Ascendant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the 4th quarter valued at about $359,000. Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $207,000. Finally, Highland Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Moderna in the 4th quarter valued at about $253,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.44% of the company’s stock.

About Moderna

(Get Free Report)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Moderna Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Moderna and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.