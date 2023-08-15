Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 382 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,218 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 382 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $416,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Huntsman in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Huntsman by 143.5% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,288 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 759 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,499 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP David M. Stryker bought 2,500 shares of Huntsman stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.50 per share, for a total transaction of $61,250.00. Following the acquisition, the vice president now owns 385,502 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,444,799. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 5.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. 58.com reiterated an “initiates” rating on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Huntsman from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Huntsman in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Huntsman from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Huntsman from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.42.

View Our Latest Analysis on HUN

Huntsman Price Performance

Shares of HUN stock opened at $27.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.14. Huntsman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $23.52 and a fifty-two week high of $33.46. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $27.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.59.

Huntsman (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Huntsman had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 5.75%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Huntsman Co. will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.2375 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 98.96%.

Huntsman Profile

(Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.