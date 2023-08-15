Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $741,000 Stock Holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA)

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Free Report) by 13.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,964 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,578 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Easterly Government Properties worth $741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in DEA. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 55.4% in the 4th quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 156,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 55,703 shares during the period. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the first quarter valued at approximately $552,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,517,378 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,849,000 after purchasing an additional 758,533 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in Easterly Government Properties by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 40,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 12,216 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $122,000. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Easterly Government Properties from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Easterly Government Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $15.90.

Shares of DEA opened at $14.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 5.46 and a current ratio of 5.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.34 and a beta of 0.67. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $12.27 and a 52 week high of $19.42.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 17th will be issued a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 378.57%.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE: DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

