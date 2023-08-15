Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $12.00 to $10.00. The stock had previously closed at $8.08, but opened at $7.85. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Medical Properties Trust shares last traded at $7.87, with a volume of 994,363 shares.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on MPW. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Medical Properties Trust from $14.00 to $12.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Bank of America lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $9.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Medical Properties Trust in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James lowered Medical Properties Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.25.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in MPW. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.2% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 83,236 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 6,318 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 147.1% during the first quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 21,434 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $453,000 after buying an additional 12,761 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 15.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 37,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $798,000 after buying an additional 5,046 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 11.3% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 38,588 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $816,000 after buying an additional 3,922 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 43.9% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 807,982 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,067,000 after buying an additional 246,411 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $9.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.36.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 444 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds in ten countries and across four continents.

