Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kodiak Gas Services traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 12162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.

In related news, Director Randall J. Hogan acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at approximately $198,000. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kodiak Gas Services news, insider Ewan William Hamilton bought 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $40,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 19,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $310,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Randall J. Hogan bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $48,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 12,375 shares in the company, valued at $198,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,864,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,744,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,983,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,090,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,899,000.

Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Kodiak Gas Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.

