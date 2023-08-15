Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS) Reaches New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock from $19.00 to $22.00. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock. Kodiak Gas Services traded as high as $19.64 and last traded at $19.57, with a volume of 12162 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $19.35.
Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on KGS. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Kodiak Gas Services in a report on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on Kodiak Gas Services from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kodiak Gas Services has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.57.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Encompass Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $17,864,000. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $9,744,000. Eagle Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,983,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,090,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Kodiak Gas Services during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $5,899,000.
Kodiak Gas Services (NYSE:KGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.36. The company had revenue of $203.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.17 million. Kodiak Gas Services’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Kodiak Gas Services, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.
Kodiak Gas Services, Inc operates contract compression infrastructure for customers in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It operates in two segments, Compression Operations and Other Services. The Compression Operations segment operates company-owned and customer-owned compression infrastructure to enable the production, gathering, and transportation of natural gas and oil.
