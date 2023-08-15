KeyCorp Weighs in on Sempra’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Sempra in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on SRE. StockNews.com raised shares of Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Sempra from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 7th. 888 restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Sempra in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Sempra from $174.00 to $172.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $165.71.

NYSE:SRE opened at $142.52 on Monday. Sempra has a fifty-two week low of $136.54 and a fifty-two week high of $176.47. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $146.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.94. The company has a market cap of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

Sempra’s stock is scheduled to split on the morning of Tuesday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 22nd. The newly created shares will be issued to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.54 billion. Sempra had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 10.04%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.98 earnings per share.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Sempra by 0.7% during the first quarter. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,368,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sempra by 31.9% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in Sempra by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sempra by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.45% of the company’s stock.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

