KeyCorp Comments on Sempra’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:SRE)

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp lifted their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Sempra in a report issued on Thursday, August 10th. KeyCorp analyst S. Karp now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings of $1.95 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.90. The consensus estimate for Sempra’s current full-year earnings is $8.93 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Sempra’s Q4 2023 earnings at $2.24 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $10.73 EPS and FY2027 earnings at $11.45 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Sempra from $168.00 to $160.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Sempra from $174.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on shares of Sempra in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com raised Sempra from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sempra in a research note on Wednesday, June 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $178.00 target price on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Sempra currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.71.

NYSE:SRE opened at $142.52 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $146.66 and a 200 day moving average of $149.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Sempra has a 52 week low of $136.54 and a 52 week high of $176.47.

Sempra’s stock is going to split on Tuesday, August 22nd. The 2-1 split was announced on Tuesday, August 22nd. The newly issued shares will be issued to shareholders after the closing bell on Tuesday, August 22nd.

Sempra (NYSE:SRE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.16. Sempra had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 14.90%. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its holdings in shares of Sempra by 576.9% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its position in Sempra by 567.9% during the fourth quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sempra in the first quarter worth $29,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Sempra during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sempra in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 84.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sempra operates as an energy infrastructure company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: San Diego Gas & Electric Company, Southern California Gas Company, Sempra Texas Utilities, and Sempra Infrastructure. The San Diego Gas & Electric Company segment provides to San Diego and southern Orange counties; and natural gas service to San Diego County.

