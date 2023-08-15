Karat Packaging (NASDAQ:KRT) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume Following Analyst Upgrade

Karat Packaging Inc. (NASDAQ:KRT – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Truist Financial raised their price target on the stock from $25.00 to $26.00. Approximately 33,233 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 25,363 shares.The stock last traded at $25.19 and had previously closed at $23.24.
KRT has been the subject of several other reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Karat Packaging from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Karat Packaging from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 3.17. The stock has a market cap of $488.90 million, a P/E ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $18.75 and its 200 day moving average is $16.10.
The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 22nd.
Karat Packaging Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and distributes single-use disposable products in plastic, paper, biopolymer-based, and other compostable forms used in various restaurant and foodservice settings. It provides food and take-out containers, bags, tableware, cups, lids, cutlery, straws, specialty beverage ingredients, equipment, gloves, and other products under the Karat Earth brand.
