Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC

Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 51.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,753 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the quarter. Charles Carroll Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,773,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

JNJ stock opened at $173.46 on Tuesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $150.11 and a twelve month high of $181.04. The company has a market cap of $450.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $161.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 13.35% and a return on equity of 36.72%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 96.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JNJ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Atlantic Securities increased their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 12,465 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $1,994,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 65,934 shares in the company, valued at $10,549,440. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

