Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Van Leeuwen & Company LLC

Van Leeuwen & Company LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 1.4% of Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sierra Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.5% during the first quarter. MTM Investment Management LLC now owns 11,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,749,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Lockerman Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 3.3% during the first quarter. OneAscent Financial Services LLC now owns 1,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 7,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.57% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Johnson & Johnson news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,092,484. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock valued at $7,928,856. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $173.46 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $165.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $161.17. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $150.11 and a 52 week high of $181.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.11, a PEG ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.62 by $0.18. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The firm had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 25th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 96.36%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Finally, Atlantic Securities boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $171.80.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

