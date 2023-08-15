Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Bought by Smart Money Group LLC

Smart Money Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,604 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Smart Money Group LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Talbot Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% during the first quarter. Talbot Financial LLC now owns 79,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,372,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.5% in the first quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,000 after purchasing an additional 1,771 shares in the last quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 39.0% in the first quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 8,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 2.2% in the first quarter. Van Leeuwen & Company LLC now owns 13,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 36.2% in the first quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 104,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,243,000 after purchasing an additional 27,859 shares in the last quarter. 67.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $173.46 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $165.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $161.17. The company has a market cap of $450.82 billion, a PE ratio of 35.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 0.54. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $150.11 and a 12-month high of $181.04.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The company reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.62 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $25.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.63 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 36.72% and a net margin of 13.35%. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.75 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 28th will be given a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 25th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.74%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.36%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider William Hait sold 14,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.00, for a total transaction of $2,528,056.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 87,747 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,092,484. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.32, for a total value of $3,406,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 102,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,491,182.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,163 shares of company stock worth $7,928,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on JNJ shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 price target for the company. Raymond James lifted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. TheStreet downgraded Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $171.80.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

