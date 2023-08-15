Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI) Sets New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Janus International Group, Inc. (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday after TheStreet upgraded the stock from a c rating to a b- rating. The company traded as high as $12.32 and last traded at $12.31, with a volume of 303727 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.05.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Janus International Group from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Janus International Group in a research note on Monday, July 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Janus International Group from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $13.83.

In other news, Director Clearlake Capital Group, L.P. sold 7,711,621 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.09, for a total transaction of $70,098,634.89. Following the transaction, the director now owns 348,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,171,919.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 42.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Janus International Group during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Janus International Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in Janus International Group by 213.0% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,476 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Janus International Group during the first quarter worth $60,000. 87.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a current ratio of 2.51. The company has a market cap of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 0.85.

Janus International Group (NYSE:JBI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $270.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $264.49 million. Janus International Group had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 33.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Janus International Group, Inc. will post 0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Janus International Group, Inc manufacturers, supplies, and provides turn-key self-storage, and commercial and industrial building solutions in North America and internationally. The company offers roll up and swing doors, hallway systems, relocatable storage moveable additional storage structures units, and other solutions.

