IonQ (NYSE:IONQ) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of IonQ, Inc. (NYSE:IONQ – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on the stock from $9.00 to $14.00. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 2,795,301 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 63% from the previous session’s volume of 7,649,839 shares.The stock last traded at $15.39 and had previously closed at $15.71.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on IONQ. Westpark Capital lowered shares of IonQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Benchmark boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of IonQ from $11.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of IonQ from $12.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of IonQ from $7.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, IonQ currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other IonQ news, insider Christopher Monroe sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $28,193.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,056,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,671,792.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, General Counsel Laurie A. Babinski sold 7,884 shares of IonQ stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.52, for a total transaction of $82,939.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 246,889 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,597,272.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 231,630 shares of company stock worth $2,482,748 in the last 90 days. 13.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in IonQ by 72.9% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 9,151 shares during the last quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. lifted its stake in shares of IonQ by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 515,041 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after purchasing an additional 440,041 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of IonQ in the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in IonQ by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 62,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 14,194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in IonQ in the 2nd quarter worth $273,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.12% of the company’s stock.

The firm has a market cap of $2.99 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.76.

IonQ, Inc engages in the development of general-purpose quantum computing systems in the United States. It sells access to quantum computers of various qubit capacities. The company makes access to its quantum computers through cloud platforms, such as Amazon Web Services (AWS) Amazon Braket, Microsoft's Azure Quantum, and Google's Cloud Marketplace, as well as through its cloud service.

